Actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh are currently gearing up for the release of their film Vaashi which is all set for a theatrical release on June 17, 2022. The makers of Vishnu G Raghav-directorial have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the forthcoming film, starring Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles. The story will see two lawyers, Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh, locking horns in the courtroom in order to win an important case, whose 'judgment with leave a mark on the society'.

Vaashi trailer out

The trailer begins with the entry of two lawyers, who are really fond of each other, pulled apart after they get involved in a case. Tovino Thomas is seen challenging Keerthy to win the case and the latter promises to do so with the help of her experience.

Though the makers have not shared any details about the case, in the end, the clip has a line reading, "a case that will change their life, the judgement of this case will leave a mark on the society". The trailer sees both the lawyers, Keerthy and Tovino, giving a tough fight to each other as winning the case is equally important for both of them.

Vaashi Teaser

Recently, the makers even released the trailer of the highly-anticipated film which saw the couple on opposite sides, as they fight a tough battle in court. The Minnal Murali actor is also seen challenging Keerthy and the latter accepts it with full confidence. Fans can't wait to witness this intense courtroom drama which will definitely bring them to the edge of their seats. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 17, 2022.

Keerthy Suresh returns to Malayalam cinema after 8 years

Vaashi will mark Keerthy Suresh's return to Malayalam cinema in a totally new avatar after a gap of 8 years. The 29-year-old had earlier made a cameo appearance in superstar Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham, in which she played the role of a sexual assault survivor who goes on a killing spree with her step-brother.

Bankrolled by G Suresh Kumar, Vaashi is helmed by Vishnu G Raghav.

Image: Instagram/@thinkmusicofficial