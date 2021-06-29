Vairamuthu 'ready To Face Trial' In Andal Controversy; Withdraws Plea In HC To Quash Case

Chennai: Renowned Tamil poet Vairamuthu has withdrawn a petition filed in the Chennai High Court seeking quashing of a case registered against him for publishing a controversial article on Hindu Goddess Andal.

Vairamuthu had reportedly written an article in a Tamil daily on January 8, 2017, under the title 'Tamil Andal'. Following this, Muruganantham, a member of the Community Reconciliation Council, has lodged a complaint with the Kolathur police station in Chennai, claiming that Vairamuthu had recorded controversial remarks about Goddess Andal and sought action against him.

Vairamuthu had originally filed a petition in the Chennai High Court in 2017 seeking quashing of the case registered on the basis of this complaint.

In the petition, he stated that his reference to Goddess Andal was not his own opinion and that he was referring to the opinion of an American writer who first made the observation. In his petition to the High Court Vairamuthu stated that he did not mention anything outlandish or spread misconceptions and did not in any manner comment in a way that offended religious sentiments.

What is the Andal controversy?

Vairamuthu was alleged to have hurt the sacred sentiments of Srivaishnavas by making irresponsible statements on the Revered Saint Sri Andal in January 2018, when he addressed the divine deity as a "Devadasi". This was met with many peaceful protests by Srivaishnavas throughout Tamil Nadu. Srivaishnava communities asked the revered poet and lyricist to apologise in front of Goddess Sri Andal temple in Srivilliputtur, which he denied. A case has been registered against Vairamuthu in this regard.

The High Court, hearing the petition, had imposed an interim stay on the case registered against Vairamuthu at the Kolathur police station in Chennai, until recently, when the matter came up for hearing again.

Vairamuthu's petition seeking quashing of the case came up for hearing before Judge Dhandapani on June 28, when his lawyer then said that he would withdraw the petition seeking cancellation of the case and meet the inquiry into the complaint. Vairamuthu reportedly seemed in agreement with this and allowed the petition to be withdrawn and dismissed.

Who is Vairamuthu?

Vairamuthu Ramasamy was born on July 13, 1953. As an Indian lyricist, poet and novelist working in the Tamil film industry, he is a stalwart personality in the Tamil literary movement.

A master's graduate from the Pachaiyappa's College in Chennai, he first worked as a translator, while also being a published poet. He entered the Tamil film industry in the year 1980, with the film Nizhalgal, an Ilaiyaraaja musical, directed by Bharathiraja. During the course of his 40-year film career, he has written over 7,500 songs and poems which have won him seven National Awards, the most for any Indian lyricist. He has also been honoured with a Padma Shri, a Padma Bhushan and a Sahitya Akademi Award, for his abundant literary output.

Sexual harassment allegations against Vairamuthu

As a part of the #MeToo movement, Vairamuthu was accused of sexual harassment in 2018 by singer Chinmayi Sripada and Bhuvana Seshan. Celebrity TV and radio presenter Hayma Malini claimed that one of the hosts of a TV channel, where she worked was also harassed by Vairamuthu. Vairamuthu denied all allegations and said they are "filled with ulterior motives". He also said that he is ready to face any legal action and said let the court decide.

