'Valimai' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar-starrer Sets Off To A Great Start

After so many postponements the Ajith Kumar-starrer film Valimai is finally released in the theatres on February 24 in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages. The lead actors of the film including Huma Qureshi and Ajith Kumar are currently basking in the success of their recently released film.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the movie features Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi in the lead alongside many other notable actors namely Bani J, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Chaitra Reddy, Raj Ayyappa, Dhruvan among others. Touted as one of the most highly anticipated South Indian ventures, the craze and hype around the film was reflected in its box office collection as it is receiving love from all corners and opened to some impressive numbers.

Valimai Box Office collection

The Ajith Kumar starrer is received well by the fans. As per the reports of Filmibeat, Valimai has started off its theatrical journey on a very high note, minting good numbers at the box office window. Despite the pandemic situation, the film bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run. As per the report, the film has grossed close to Rs 33.5 in Tamil Nadu on day 1. As far as the worldwide collection is concerned, the actioner has managed to collect between Rs 45-50 crore. If the Ajith Kumar starrer manages to keep up with this pace then it might work in the favour of the film.

It is expected that the film will get a tough fight from Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak in the upcoming weeks.

More about Valimai

Directed by H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar played the role of Arjun Kumar IPS.in the Tamil film while Kartikeya essayed the role of the antagonist of the movie. The film revolves around the cop hunting down a group of criminals on bikes.

Image: TWITTER/ @TARAN_ADARSH