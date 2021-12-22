Valimai Whistle Theme Released: How To Download Tune From Ajith Kumar-starrer?

Ajith Kumar's upcoming Kollywood film, Valimai is one of the highly-anticipated films this year. Penned and helmed by H Vinoth, the action drama has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. Recently, the filmmakers have released the Valimai Whistle Theme Video that has captivated the audience. The music of the theme video is composed and arranged by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Check out how to download the theme music.

Valimai Theme Music Download details

The newly released Valimai Theme Music video has captivated the audience. The music video on YouTube has already garnered more than 1.2 million views. Many fans and followers have also complimented the filmmakers and Ajith Kumar. Several of them have expressed their excitement for the upcoming film. A section of fans are also trying to download the theme music to set their ringtone. Listeners can download Valimai Whistle Theme Music from the following sites:

More about Valimai

Touted to be a cop drama, the film will see Ajit play a police officer and features Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. The film is expected to be full of action-packed sequences and stunts. Ajith is well-known for being a race driver for a brief period of time and has participated in circuits across India. He is among the few Indians to have raced in Formula championships in the International arena as well.

Fueling the excitement of fans, the makers of Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai, dropped the making process of the movie. The video featured how some of the high-octane action scenes were shot. As the video progressed the team shared how they overcame the obstacle of shooting after the pandemic hit the country and commended the determination of the cast and actor Ajith Kumar to complete the film.

Ajith Kumar requests fans to not call him Thala

Ajith Kumar was fondly referred to as Thala Ajith across the industry by his fans and fellow industry members. Ajith released a statement last month, requesting fans to stop calling him Thala. The actor said that he preferred Ajith Kumar, Ajith or just AK. his statement read, "To the respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as ‘Thala’ or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith."