First Look Of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Upcoming Movie 'Colors' Out; See Here

South superstar Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is a critically acclaimed actor and is known to be very particular about the choices of movies she does. Here is her upcoming movie Colors first look that has recently been revealed. Read ahead to know more about it-

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Colors first look out now

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s mother and a South star, Radhika Sarathkumar, is a very active celebrity on social media. On July 11, 2020, Tollywood actor Radhika Sarathkumar took to her official Twitter handle in order to reveal the first look of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s upcoming and most-awaited movie, Colors.

She captioned the picture, “Here is the first look of the film #colors by @limelightmovies @varusarath @RAMKUMARsudhar1 @IamIneya @teamaimpr. Wishing everyone the best esp with Varu and Ramkumar, @realsarathkumar brothers son, who are acting together for the first time 👍🏻👍🏻”.

Here is the first look of the film #colors by @limelightmovies @varusarath @RAMKUMARsudhar1 @IamIneya @teamaimpr . Wishing everyone the best esp with Varu and Ramkumar,@realsarathkumar brothers son, who are acting together for the first time👍👍 pic.twitter.com/42RumZY8Zy — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) July 10, 2020

About Colors

Colors is directed by a popular Mollywood director, Nissar. A very well-known production company in the Middle-East, LimeLight Pictures, is making their Tollywood production debut with this movie. The movie casts Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Iniya, Ramkumar, and Mottai Rajendran as the lead actors in the movie. The music of the movie will be composed by S. P. Venkatesh.

On the work front

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also has the Telugu movie Krack coming up next. The movie is a Gopichand Malineni directorial and the movie has Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Samuthirakani as the lead characters. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also has a Kannada-Telugu movie as her upcoming release. The movie is a V Samudra directorial and is produced by R Srinivas. Guru Kiran will be the music composer and Niranjan Babu will be taking control of the camera for the Kannada version of the movie.

The makers of the movie are also planning to rope in a top hero from Sandalwood to make a cameo appearance and an announcement regarding this will be made officially. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also has the release of her upcoming Tamil movie, Kannitheevu. This multi-starrer project also stars an all-female lead cast featuring Bigg Boss fame Aishwarya Dutta, Ashna Zaveri, and Subiksha in the lead characters of the movie.

