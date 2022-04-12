Varun Tej Admits 'Ghani's Failure In Emotional Post, Promises Fans To Entertain In Future

Ghani, a film starring Varun Tej, was released in theatres on April 8. The film received mixed reviews and failed to draw audiences to theatres. Varun accepted the film's poor box office performance on Tuesday, saying that "the ideation didn't translate as we expected it would."

Taking to his official social media handles including Instagram and Twitter, the 32-years-old actor posted an emotional statement, thanking his fans for their constant support and wrote, “I feel extremely humbled by all the love and affection you have showered upon me all these years. I thank each and everyone who was involved in the making of Ghani. You have put your heart and soul and I’m really thankful for that, especially to my Producers.”

‘My sole purpose is to entertain you,’ says VarunTej

Talking further about the ideation, Varun further wrote, “We worked with real passion and hard work to deliver a good film to you, and somehow the ideation didn’t translate as we thought it would.” “Every time I work on a film, my sole purpose is to entertain you. Sometimes I succeed and sometimes I learn, but I will never stop working hard,” the actor concluded.

Fans react to Varun Tej's post

The actor's fans seem to be highly supportive of the actor who is known for picking experimental subjects. “Sincerity and Honesty reflects in your thoughts and words! Humbled by your greatness,“ wrote one user with a flower and an emoji with folded hands. “Varun best of luck for future projects. Your transformation as a dynamic hero was always improving. Your hard work and passion for movies were really appreciable. lots of love,” another added.

The picture was released in theatres on April 8th, and it received mixed reviews for its director and storyline. Varun Tej plays the title character, with other roles played by Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra.

This sports film was directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. Varun Tej has also teamed up with filmmaker Praveen Sattaru for his upcoming feature, tentatively titled VT12. Under their brand SVCC, Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will finance the project, while Naga Babu will direct it.