Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Engagement: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Arrive

Telugu star Varun Tej is set to get engaged with Lavanya Tripathi in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The reel-turned-real life couple will exchange rings on Friday in the presence of friends and family members. Videos and pictures from the venue have been circulating on social media. Pushpa star Allu Arjun and RRR star Ram Charan arrived at the engagement venue.

Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni, who is expecting their first child together. In a video from inside the venue, we could see Ram Charan walking while holding his wife's hand. Upasana wore an olive green co-ord set. They smiled for the cameras and even posed together with other guests. Chiranjeevi too arrived for Varun Tej's engagement ceremony.



(Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni at Varun Tej-Lavanya's wedding | Image: kamleshnand/Twitter)

(Allu Arjun arriving at Varun-Lavanya's wedding | Image: kamleshnand/Twitter)

(Chiranjeevi at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement in Hyderbad | Image: Instagram)

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement: Know the details

(Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement card | Image: Twitter)

According to reports, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement ceremony will be held at Naga Babu’s residence. The ceremony will take place between 7-8 pm. Varun Tej's family is popularly known as the 'Mega' family and the who's who of the Telugu film industry are expected to be in attendenace. Lavanya look is said to be styled by Ashwin Mawle ans she wil wear an Anita Dongre outfit. Varun Tej will be wearing an outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story

(Varun Tej and Lavanya in a movie still | Image: Twitter)

As per reports, love blossomed between the couple, on the sets of their film Mister. As per reports, the couple started dating in 2017. However, both actors kept their relationship low-key. In 2018, they starred in the Antariksham and their on-screen chemistry was praised by fans. Earlier this year, Varun's father, Nagendra Babu mentioned that his son is getting married soon, but did not reveal the name of the bride. Since then, speculations about Varun tying the knot with Lavanya have been doing the rounds.