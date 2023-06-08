Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Make It Official; Couple To Get Engaged On June 9

Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get engaged on June 9. Reportedly, the couple plans to keep their engagement ceremony simple and an intimate family affair. Varun Tej's father Nagendra Babu, brother Chiranjeevi and other famous personalities will likely be present at the pre-wedding festivity.

Until this point, the couple had neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. However, Varun's father had earlier said in an interview that his son will get married by this year. As of now, Varun Tej is gearing up for his film Gandeevadhari Arjuna, which will be an action-packed film. It will release in theatres on August 25.

(Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement invitation card. | Image: Varun Tej team)