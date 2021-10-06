Varun Tej Packs Powerful 'first Punch' In 'Ghani' Teaser; Release Date Out

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming Telugu sports drama Ghani dropped on Wednesday, October 6. Featuring Varun Tej in the lead role, the makers of the film have also announced the release date.

Written and directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, Ghani features Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. The film also stars Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Naveen Chandra in the key roles.

Varun Tej packs powerful punch in Ghani teaser

Taking to Twitter, Varun unveiled the teaser and announced that the film will hit theatres on December 3 this year. “When Passion Meets Emotion, the impact is beyond Imagination!! (sic),” he captioned the post while revealing his first look as a boxer.

The 40-second long video shows the first punch of Varun Tej as a boxer. As a Ghani, he looks powerful and part of a professional boxer with his shredded physique. who is in the middle of a bout. It is the background score by S Thamanthat needs special attention as it makes the whole teaser dramatic and captivating.

For the role of Ghani, Varun has undergone rigorous training by an Olympic champion Boxer, Tony Jeffries. He has been training hard to achieve a boxer look and has been dubbing for the film daily and sharing pics on Instagram. Earlier, he had shared a picture in which he was working out. "Hustle for the muscle!", he captioned the photo.

More about Ghani

After Farhan Akhtar's Toofan and Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai, Ghani is the third big-ticket boxing which will be releasing in India this year. While Toofaan received a mixed response, Sarpatta Parambarai was well-received by the audience and critics alike. The upcoming film, therefore, will be much-anticipated to have raised the bar for boxing films in India.

Meanwhile, Ghani is also a maiden production venture of Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh, under the Renaissance Pictures banner. The action sequences in Ghani will be choreographed by Larnell Stovall, who has previously worked in the American Civil War and Captain America. The shoot of the film recently got wrapped up and the makers are busy with post-production work.

