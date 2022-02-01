Varun Tej's Sports-drama 'Ghani' Locks Two Theatrical Release Dates; Check

Telegu star Varun Tej's forthcoming sports drama, Ghani, is currently in the post-production phase and it is all set to hit the silver screens soon. The filmmakers took to Twitter and made an official announcement of the two release dates for the film. They shared a statement that Ghani will either release on February 25 or March 4. According to their statement, the team will finalise a date based on the release dates of other Telegu films that are due for release.

Varun Tej's Ghani release dates announced

Varun Tej-led film, Ghani was initially slated for a theatrical release on March 18. On February 1, the filmmakers pushed ahead of the film's release date by one or two weeks. Post the RRR style, the makers of the film announced two possible release dates.

Their statement reads, "After careful deliberation and considering the prevailing situations, Ghani will be releasing on February 25th or March 4th depending upon the release schedule of other films. We would like a healthy release for all films. See you in theatres...very very soon."

Penned and helmed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani is a sports drama that is jointly bankrolled by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. Apart from Varun Tej, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The release of the boxing drama has been postponed several times owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The music has been scored by S Thaman, while cinematographer Geroge C Williams and editor Marthand K Venkatesh are part of the technical crew.

Image: Instagram/@varunkonidela7