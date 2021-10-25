Venkatesh-Varun Tej's Family Entertainer 'F3' Release Date Out; Read Details

The highly-anticipated Telugu film titled F3 is all set to hit the big screens on February 25, 2022. The news was shared by Venkatesh Daggubati on his official Twitter handle. The Telugu multi-starrer F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster box-office family entertainer F2: Fun and Frustration that is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

'F3' to release in February 2022

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, "Triple the fun coming your way! #F3Movie Laugh Riot Express Starts in Theatres from FEB 25th, 2022[sic]." He also dropped a brand new poster featuring himself and his co-star Varun Tej Konidela. As soon as the release date was announced, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the forthcoming family drama. Several of them reposted the tweet, while a few others dropped red hearts.

The film's producer, Sri Venkateswara Creations also took to the social media platform and wrote, "Co-Bros are Back again. This Time with Triple Fun & Unlimited Hungama. #F3Movie Laugh Riot Express Starts in Theatres from FEB 25th, 2022[sic]."

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, who is known for hit films like Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, and Sonal Chauhan. The filmmakers are currently shooting vital sequences of the film in Hyderabad with almost the entire cast taking part in it. Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations’ Harshith Reddy and Dil Raju, F3 will showcase the financial struggles in a marriage. The musical score has been taken care of by Devi Sri Prasad, who also composed the music for F2. Its cinematography has been handled by Sai Sriram, while Tammiraju is the editor.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in the period action drama Narappa, which was released on the online streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video in the month of May this year. The actor has several projects in his kitty. He will also be seen in Drishyam 2 and an OTT project titled Rana Naidu, where he will be sharing the screen with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. On the other hand, Fidaa star Varun Tej will be seen in Ghani, which is slated for a release on December 3.

(Image: Twitter/@VenkyMama)