Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away In Kolkata

Vetera Bengali film actor Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday. He was 85. The Padma Bhushan winner had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, but struggled with health complications since recovering from the disease.

Soumitra Chatterjee passes away

Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at 12.15 pm. His condition had worsened over the past 48 hours where multiple organs were not responding.

State’s Chief secretary and Commissioner of Kolkata Police have reached hospital. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be reaching shortly.

Soumitra Chatterjee had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the first week of October and since then his health kept fluctuating as he continued to be treated at the hospital.

Tributes started pouring for the veteran on social media.

End of an iconic era .Bengali film industry lost one of its greatest living legend today.May his soul rest in peace. RIP #SoumitraChatterjee

Acted in fourteen films of Satyajit Ray.



Multiple National & International Awards.



Legion of Honour - Highest Civilian Honour of France.



One of the Finest Actors of all times.



RIP Legend #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/qsgC8FEuoz — Debi (@WhoDebi) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee's legacy

Soumitra Chatterjee had shot to fame with appearances in legendary director Satyajit Ray’s films, starting from Apu in '60s right till Shakha Proshakha in 1990. e also worked with other well-known directors like Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha, Asit Sen, Ajoy Kar Tarun Mazumdar.

In a career spanning six decades, he went on to work in over 200 films. He last featured in the film Sanjhbati, that released on 2019.

Chatterjee won three National Awards in his career. He had been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2004. He was feliciated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2012.

Soumitra Chatterjee had also been honoured with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, highest award for artists by France government.

