Veteran Malayalam Filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan Passes Away At The Age Of 90

Legendary filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan passed away at the age of 90 on December 24. The Malayalam filmmaker, known for directing iconic movies like Kadalpalam and Kanyakumari, was suffering from age-related illness for a long time.

Sethumadhavan's demise left fans and members of the film fraternity heartbroken, and they expressed their grief on social media, extending condolence for the filmmaker's family. Sethumadhavan has directed over 60 movies in five languages. He was also a multi-time recipient of several national and state awards.

The director bid goodbye to his directorial career in the year 1995 and was leading a retired life with his wife Valsala in Chennai. The final rites of the senior filmmaker are expected to take place today. Many renowned celebrities of the Malayalam film industry like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nivin Pauly took to their official pages and paid tribute to KS Sethumadhavan.

A look into KS Sethumadhavan's journey as a film director.

Sethumadhavan started his film career in the late 1950s. Initially, he worked as an assistant to the then veteran filmmakers like LV Prasad and Sunder Rao and many others. In the year 1960 Sethumadhavan became an independent film director and directed a Sinhalese film and since then his journey kickstarted and there was no looking back. He directed around 70 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu languages and in the year 1975 he gave the country his first Hindi film Julie that received a lot of love from the audience.

Some of his popular works include-- Odayil Ninnu, Daaham, Sthanarthi Saramma, Koottukudumbam, Vazhve Mayam, Aranazhika Neram, Anubhavangal Palichakal, Chattakkari, Oppol, Marupakkam, and the list goes on.

Awards and other recognitions Sethumadhavan received

Sethumadhavan has won several awards and recognitions in his entire filmmaking career that spans over three decades. He won 10 National Film Awards, eight Kerala State Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, a Nandi Award, and the prestigious JC Daniel Award. Santhosh Sethumadhavan, KS Sethumadhavan's son, marked his directorial debut in 2021, by remaking his father's work Chattakkari.

Sethumadhavan introduced some of the finest talents to the industry including actors like Kamal Haasan, in the film Kanyakumari. He also worked with Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal in several films, like the1985-released superhit film Aviduthe Pole Ivideyum.

