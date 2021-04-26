Veteran Telegu Comedian Potti Veeraiah Passes Away, CM KCR Expresses Grief

Veteran Telugu film comedian Potti Veeraiah passed away at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday after a brief illness, sources said. He was 74. Gattu Veeraiah, popularly known as Potti Veeraiah, was a dwarf by birth.

He made his acting debut with B Vittalacharya's directorial Aggi Veerudu and acted in over 500 films, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and other languages. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his grief over Veeraiahs death and conveyed his condolences to his family.

He recalled that Veeraiah had acted in more than 500 films in several languages, from Vithalacharya's time to the present and won acclaim from the cinegoers, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Netizens React

Saddened to hear the demise of

Shri Potti Veeraiah, who garnered a special place in the #filmindustry with his acting in more than 300 films. My condolences to the bereaved family. May the god bless his soul with peace. #pottiveeraiah pic.twitter.com/cCmGAnUZRw — Adari Kishore Kumar (@KishoreAdari) April 26, 2021

Yesteryear comedy actor #pottiveeraiah garu is no more! Veeraiah is a dwarf by birth. Despite this, he has acted in more than 500 films, including films in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages. May his soul reach heaven!! My deepest condolences to his family!! pic.twitter.com/ggCL831MTo — Harinath Babu (@UrsHarinathBabu) April 25, 2021

Veteran actor Potti Veeraiah passed away anta papam. He was our neighbor when we used to live in Krishna Nagar. — KRK (@Kervinator) April 25, 2021

(With PTI inputs)