Veteran Telegu Comedian Potti Veeraiah Passes Away, CM KCR Expresses Grief

Veteran Telugu film comedian Potti Veeraiah passed away at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday after a brief illness, sources said. He was 74.

Potti Veeraiah

Veteran Telugu film comedian Potti Veeraiah passed away at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday after a brief illness, sources said. He was 74. Gattu Veeraiah, popularly known as Potti Veeraiah, was a dwarf by birth.

He made his acting debut with B Vittalacharya's directorial Aggi Veerudu and acted in over 500 films, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and other languages. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his grief over Veeraiahs death and conveyed his condolences to his family.

He recalled that Veeraiah had acted in more than 500 films in several languages, from Vithalacharya's time to the present and won acclaim from the cinegoers, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Netizens React

(With PTI inputs)

