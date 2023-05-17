Vignesh Shivan Attends Cannes 2023, Shares Photos From The French Film Festival

Vignesh Shivan is at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The filmmaker shared a set of photos and videos from the French city. Most of his photos showed the arrangements made at Cannes for its audience.

Vignesh Shivan, who is married to south superstar Nayanthara, is a regular at Cannes. One of his photos gave a glimpse of his ID card for Cannes that showed he is representing his film production house, Rowdy Pictures. Check out the screenshots of his Instagram stories below:

Vignesh Shivan attends the IPL match with Nayanthara

The filmmaker, who is currently in France, was recently seen attending the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 14. He was accompanied by his wife and actor Nayanthara and music composed Anirudh Ravichander. The filmmaker shared a couple of pictures from the match on his Instagram handle. Check out the photos below:

Vignesh Shivan is an active social media user. He often shares photos of himself and his wife on his Instagram handle. Recently, the actor shared a series of photos of his mother and wife on the occasion of Mother's Day 2023. Vignesh married Nayanthara in 2022. The couple welcomes twins via surrogacy late last year.

More about Cannes 2023

Several celebrities from India are set to attend Cannes 2023. Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar marked their Cannes red carpet debut on May 16, the opening day of the film festival. Actors like Anushka Sharma, Anek fame Andrea Kevichusa and Mrunal Thakur are yet to walk the red carpet. They too will be marking their debut at the French film festival. Other Indian celebs who will be walking the red carpet are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay Varma, Dolly Singh, Niharika NM, and reportedly Tamannaah Bhatia. Urvashi Rautela too walked the red carpet on its opening day. Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Madhur Bhandarkar will also be attending the festival. Cannes 2023 events will end on May 27.

Sara Ali Khan for her Cannes red carpet debut wore an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt paired with matching bluse by Indian designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress gave an Indian princess vibe. Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar wore a beautiful white strapless gown, and Esha Gupta was dressed in a thigh-high slit gown.