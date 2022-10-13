Vignesh Shivan Drops Cryptic Note On 'people That Care' Amid Surrogacy Row With Nayanthara

Months after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara recently welcomed twin boys. Shivan shared a picture of his sons on Instagram to announce their arrival. While the couple has reportedly become parents via surrogacy, they are yet to give an explanation to Tamil Nadu's Health Ministry over the same, to ascertain if the couple followed the rules for surrogacy. There is no official confirmation from the couple in the matter. Amid the surrogacy row, Vignesh Shivan recently shared a few cryptic notes on Instagram.

Taking to his IG stories, the filmmaker recently shared a series of cryptic notes. Shivan shared a quote about people who care, it read, "Pay attention to people that care. Who are always there. Who wants better for you. They're your people." Along with the quote, he wrote, "True that. Again n again."

The second quote was about staying patient: "Everything comes to you in the right moment. Be Patient. Be grateful." The Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal helmer further posted a quote about the importance of family. It read, "If you want to change the world, go home and love your family. (sic)."

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara become parents

On October 9, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle to announce the arrival of his and Nayanthara's twin boys. The filmmaker shared a picture of him and Nayanthara holding the feet of each of their sons and penned a sweet note. He wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us." "Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great," he added.

While the couple was recently seen vacationing in Europe and have been busy with their work, it is speculated that they have welcomed their kids via surrogacy. According to the surrogacy laws of the country, if the couple has welcomed their kids via a surrogate, they will have to issue an explanation to the Health Ministry of Tamil Nadu. Subramanian, during a media address earlier, was flooded with questions as to how the star couple who took the nuptial vows four months ago in a grand ceremony and welcomed twins via surrogacy so soon, and if they had followed the surrogacy rules. The Health Minister said that his department would seek an explanation from the couple if the reports claiming surrogacy were true.

