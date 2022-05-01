Vignesh Shivan Reacts To Flak Surrounding Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal; 'I Don't Know Much'

One often sees a particular section expressing displeasure over certain elements in the film as soon as the trailer releases. Some people have termed the recent release Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as sexist and patriarchal over its plot involving a man having feelings for two women at the same time, while the ladies keep craving for his love and attention despite knowing it.

The director of the film, Vignesh Shivan, also Nayanthara's boyfriend, responded to the criticism and stated that he was not much aware of issues like feminism and sexism. He said that the main goal for him in his movies was entertainment.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director Vignesh Shivan on criticism

Vignesh Shivan, in an interview with Gallata Plus, was asked about the criticism and he replied that he made films only to entertain and did not know much about sexism and feminism. The filmmaker also stated that he received similar flak for his story Love Panna Uttranum in the anthology movie Paava Kadhaigal. However, he stressed that he made films with entertainment as the main goal and created a story around it.

He gave the example of writing a song with an intention to make it a 'hit', and having '90 per cent' of his thoughts while writing a scene on making it enjoyable. The Podaa Podi filmmaker added that all other elements just formed 10% of his thought process. He added that he was not sure if he was 'mature enough' to balance the fun quotient with that of the social issues.

Vignesh shared that making a scene enjoyable brought him satisfaction, and also gave the example of the series Sex Education. He stated that if he thought too much about the premise of a mother, who was a sex therapist, giving sex education to her son, and whether a teenager could be portrayed in that manner, he won't be able to develop a script from there on. The director stated that it was the main reason why he did not show his scripts to others before finishing it.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal details

Vignesh Shivan is also one of the producers of the movie, apart from being the writer-director of the movie. The film released on Thursday. The movie also stars Prabhu, Seema and Sreesanth, among others. The film is reported to have done decently at the box office, earning over Rs 15 crore in the span of three days.