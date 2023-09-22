Vijay Antony Shares First Statement After Daughter Meera's Death: Have Died Along With Her

Tamil actor and composer Vijay Antony took to his social media handle on Thursday to share a statement on his 16-year-old daughter, Meera, who died by suicide on September 19. Meera was found hanging in her Teynampet residence and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, as per PTI. A day after the cremation at Chennai's Kilpauk cemetery, Vijay shared a heartfelt post where he spoke about his daughter and expressed his grief.

3 things you need to know

Vijay Antony's daughter Meera died in the wee hours of Tuesday, September 19.

A case of unnatural death was registered, as per reports.

Meera was allegedly dealing with depression and was under extreme stress.

Vijay Antony says his daughter is in a better place

Vijay Antony shared a moving post on his Instagram handle which loosely translated to, "All you kind-hearted, My daughter Meera is very loving and brave. She has now gone to a better and peaceful place devoid of caste, religion, money, envy, pain, poverty, and vengeance. She is still conversing with me." The statement further read, “I have died along with her. I have started spending time with her now. Whatever good deeds that I will be doing henceforth on behalf of her, will be initiated by her.”

(Vijay Antony shares first statement after daughter Meera's death | Image: X)

Meera’s mother in tears at her funeral

In a post shared by Thanthi TV on X, Meera’s mother Fatima cried at her funeral and asked questions like why Meera did not bother to tell her about her struggles. As per the post, an inconsolable Fatima said, “I carried you in the womb… You could have said a word to me." Meera's funeral was held in Nungambakkam, Chennai on Wednesday where her father Vijay Antony, and mother Fatima broke down in tears.