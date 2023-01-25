Vijay Antony Undergoes 'major Surgery' After Accident On Pichaikkaran 2 Sets In Malaysia

Tamil actor Vijay Antony, who was recently injured on the sets of his film 'Pichaikkaran 2' in Malaysia, shared a picture of himself from the hospital on his Twitter handle to update his fans about his health. Sharing a picture of him showing a thumbs-up, Vijay revealed that he underwent major surgery for injuries to his jaw and nose.

The actor's Twitter caption read: "Dear friends, I am safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia. I just completed a major surgery. I will talk to you all as soon as possible. Thank you for all your support and concern for my health."

Vijay met with an accident

Vijay Antony was reportedly shooting for 'Pichaikkaran 2' in Malaysia's Langkawi when he met with an accident. According to reports, his boat got rammed during an action sequence, injuring his nose and jaw. The actor was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was being taken care of. The actor, however, has now returned to his home in Chennai and is recovering well.

Vijay Antony in 'Pichaikkaran 2'

Vijay Antony's upcoming film 'Pichaikkaran 2' is the sequel to the superhit film 'Pichaikkaran'. While the first instalment was helmed by Sasi, Vijay is taking care of the direction aspect in the second instalment. 'Pichaikkaran 2' also marks the directorial debut of the actor. Vijay has also written the film's screenplay.

Moreover, the music composition, editing and production of the film will be done through his production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation. Along with Vijay Antony, 'Pichaikkaran 2' also features John Vijay, Harish Peraddi, YG Mahendra, Ajay Ghosh, Yogi Babu and others.

While the action thriller Pichaikkaran was released in 2016, its second instalment will release this summer. 'Pichaikkaran' reportedly collected Rs 40 Crore at the box office and became a commercial success.