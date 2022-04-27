Vijay Babu Rubbishes Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him; Says 'I'm The Victim'

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu has been embroiled in a controversy after a complaint of an alleged sexual assault was registered against him in Kerala. Now, Vijay Babu, in a Facebook live session, has denied the allegation, claiming that he is the 'victim' in this case.

As translated by ANI, the Malayalam actor-producer stated that he isn't afraid of anything as he hasn't committed any crime. Moreover, Vijay Babu identified the complainant in the live session revealing that he knows the woman since 2018.

'I am the victim here': Vijay Babu

The Ernakulam South Police registered the case against Vijay Babu on April 22 after a woman alleged that she has been sexually exploited by the actor. In his defence, Vijay Babu said, "I am not afraid as I did not do anything wrong. I am the victim here. I have known the woman since 2018 who has put allegations against me".

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu denies sexual assault allegations against him



"I am not afraid as I did not do anything wrong. I am the victim here. I have known the woman since 2018 who has put allegations against me" he said



(Screenshot of Actor's Facebook live) pic.twitter.com/QSyZw56Zkq — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

Vijay Babu further claimed he has all the evidence to prove his innocence. During the Facebook live, he asserted to bring up all the facts in the public dominion after it is presented in the court. The Sufiyum Sujathayum fame declared that he will soon file a counter case against the woman complainant. In addition to this, a defamation suit will also be filed against her. He added, "I am not going to tell you what happened after that. I will say that in court. I have the answer to everything, whether it was a rape or consensual. I will file a countercase against it. In addition, a defamation suit will be filed".

I am not going to tell you what happened after that. I will say that in court. I have the answer to everything, whether it was a rape or consensual. I will file a counter case against it. In addition, a defamation suit will be filed: Actor Vijay Babu — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

As per the translation of the Facebook live by the publication Onmanorama, Vijay Babu stated that he isn't going to leave this issue to be 'small news'. The actor explained that he is answerable to his wife, family and friends and hence he will not allow the complainant off the hook, once not found guilty. According to Vijay Babu, he chatted with the complainant between the years 2018 and 2021. He revealed that they were introduced to each other after she auditioned for a role. The Malayalam star asserted that he has all the screenshots of his conversations on record.

(Image: @actor_vijaybabu/Instagram)