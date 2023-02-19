Vijay Deverakonda Can't Hold His Excitement During Volleyball Match, Watch Video

Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the Prime Volleyball League match between his home team Hyderabad Black Hawks and Chennai Blitz. The match was held at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The actor screamed and cheered for his team. His many shades during the live match were caught on camera and shared online by the fanclubs.

The Arjun Reddy star wore a grey T-shirt teamed with a black leather jacket. After his team won the match against Chennai Blitz, Deverakonda was seen cheering for the players from the stands.

The official Instagram page of Hyderabad Black Hawks took to their social media handle and dropped a post where the Liger actor could be seen hugging and shaking hands with players after their win. They captioned the post, "विजय + विजेता (Vijay+Winner)."

Vijay Deverakonda is the co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda became the co-owner of one of India's professional volleyball teams, Hyderabad Black Hawks. A month ago, the actor announced his decision to own a sports team by sharing a video on social media. Alongside the post, he wrote, "I bought part of a sports team. The Hyderabad Blackhawks-A deadly fierce team! So happy to be part of this beautiful, pacy, explosive sport- Volleyball. We hope to make the Telugu states proud and win the Prime volleyball leagues 2023 season. #BlackHawksHyderabad #HawkAttack.”

Vijay Deverakonda's professional career

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has two films -- Khushi and Jana Gana Mana-- lined up. The actor was last seen in Liger opposite Ananya Panday.