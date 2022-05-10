Vijay Deverakonda Gets Emotional After Birthday; '8 Years Back, You Didn’t Know My Name'

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his 33rd birthday on May 9, 2022, and wishes poured in for the actor from fans as well as his industry friends. Deverakonda has undoubtedly come a long way in his career in a short span and his contribution to the film industry is proof of it.

Now, the Arjun Reddy actor is turning into a Pan-India star with his forthcoming film Liger, also starring Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. A day after celebrating his 33rd birthday, Vijay Deverakonda shared an emotional post on his social media space. He even expressed gratitude to all his well-wishers, saying, "8 years back, you didn’t know my name".

Vijay Deverakonda shares emotional post after his birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijay Deverakonda dropped an adorable picture with his mother as the mother-son duo could be seen sharing a warm hug in between the woods. He even penned a heartfelt note which read, "To someone who stopped celebrating birthdays when I was 15 - your love has made me care about them :)".

The 33-year-old further added, "8 years back, You didn’t know my name, my existence, today you cheer me, support me, fight for me, believe in me and lots of you give me unconditional love."

Vijay continued writing, "I just want to let you know, it shall be returned. One way or another, the love I feel from you, you shall feel from me. Stay healthy, stay Happy & keep fighting :) Full love, Your man Vijay Deverakonda."

Vijay Deverakonda on the work front

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to enthral the audience with one of the highly-anticipated films, Liger. Liger is Vijay Deverakonda's first pan-India movie, directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

The upcoming Indian sports action film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday and is set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. Apart from Liger, he has JGM, VD 11, Hero, Sukumar's next untitled in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda