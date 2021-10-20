Vijay Deverakonda On Ananya Panday's Performance In Liger: 'Everyone's Going To Love Her'

Actor Ananya Panday who is all set to star alongside South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming film Liger will become the youngest Pan-India star. The Student of the Year 2 actor, who is currently busy completing her professional commitments, is now at the center of receiving praises from her co-star Vijay who will be seen playing the role of a boxer in the film.

The actor in a press release praised Ananya’s splendid performance and shared how everyone will love her in the film. “Everyone's doing their job and everyone's working hard because they want their career to be successful, they want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival – if you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise, nobody can help you after a point," said Vijay.

Adding, he said, "So, we all have to work our ass off to be relevant in the industry and Ananya puts in a lot of effort and did her part very well in Liger. Ananya had done a splendid job in the film. Everyone's going to love her when they watch what she's done." Liger film had been much hyped ever since it was announced. The film makes Ananya Panday the youngest Pan-India star, the film marks Ananya's regional and Vijay's Hindi film debut. The film's craze crossed all sorts of levels when an extended cameo by Iron Mike Tyson was announced. The former boxing World Heavyweight Champion will be seen going head to head with the film's lead actor.

More About 'Liger'

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a sports drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film was set to release in theatres on September 9, but the release was pushed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Liger will see Vijay undergo a physical transformation to play a boxer. Meanwhile, apart from Liger, Ananya Panday is set to be part of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Shakun Batra's untitled next.

