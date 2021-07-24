Vijay Deverakonda Praises Amala Paul & Rahul Vijay In Kudi Yedamaithe; Says 'was Hooked'

On July 23, 2021, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda took to his official Instagram handle and praised actors Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay for their performances in their recently released film, Kudi Yedamaithe. The actor shared a poster of the film on his Insta story and revealed how he was captivated by the plot and complimented Pawan Kumar for his direction. The Dear Comrade actor went ahead and named the latest web series as one of the best Telugu shows.

Vijay Deverakonda praises Amala Paul for Kudi Yedamaithe

Taking to his Insta story, Vijay Deverakonda shared Kudi Yedamaithe's poster featuring Amala Paul. He revealed to his fans and followers that he has been binge-watching the newly-released web series. He praised the performance of the cast members- Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay and director Pawan Kumar. Like every fan, Deverakonda revealed that he is also eagerly waiting for the Season 2 of the Telugu web series. He penned, "'#KudiYedamaithe' - Just binge watched the entire show. Kept me hooked! Easily one of the best shows in Telugu. Waiting for Season 2. Amazing work by @pawankumarfilms @amalapaul @actorrahulvijay! Highly recommend you all watch the show on Aha".

Helmed by Kumar, Amala Paul can be seen playing the lead role in the web series. The actor portrays the role of a cop trying to crack a case and Rahul Vijay can be seen playing a delivery executive. Along with Paul and Vijay, the Telugu web series also stars Ravi Prakash, Padmini Settam, and Raj Mudiraj in essential roles. The show premiered on July 16, 2021, on Aha. It is bankrolled by People Media Factory and it consists a total of eight episodes. There is no official update on the release of the second season of the show. The promo pictures or any announcement has not been released yet. It is still unclear about the cast members of the new season.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy filming Puri Jagannadh's Liger. The filming is taking place in Mumbai. The South star's upcoming project also features Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday as the female lead and Ramya Krishnan in essential roles. It is said to be a sports drama and is bankrolled by Charmme Kaur.

IMAGE: VIJAY DEVERAKONDA/ AMALA PAUL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.