Vijay Deverakonda Resumes 'Liger' Shoot, Says Its All 'Blood, Sweat & Violence'; See Pic

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda has resumed the shooting of his upcoming sports action thriller film, Liger. The actor took to Twitter and shared a picture from the sets of the movie and revealed that they have resumed the upcoming film's shoot. The movie's shoot had been put on hold due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country. Liger will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and will depict the journey of a kickboxer, who suffers from the speech impediment of stuttering.

Vijay Deverakonda via his Twitter shared a picture from the sets of his movie Liger as he resumed the shoot. The actor, in the picture, could be seen sitting inside a boxing ring. As he shared the picture Vijay wrote, "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes." The movie was earlier scheduled to release on September 9, 2021, but was postponed indefinitely.

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Vijay in the film. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu, Abdul Quadir Amin, and several others in key roles. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and will mark Ananya's debut in the South Indian film industry.

Besides directing the sports thriller, Puri Jagannadh will also be producing the film under his home banner Puri Connects. Actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur is also part of the production. The technical crew of the movie includes music composer Mani Sharma and editor Junaid Siddiqui while Vishnu Sharma is in charge of handling the cinematography.

Vijay Deverakonda on work front

As per reports by various media outlets, Vijay Deverakonda is likely to team up with Tuck Jagadish director Shiva Nirvana for his next project. The pre-production work of the film is currently underway and further details about the cast and crew will be announced once the project goes on floors. Touted to be a romantic action entertainer, the yet-untitled film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Vijay was last seen in the 2020 movie World Famous Lover, the movie also featured, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The film was panned by the critics and audience, though lead actor's Deverakonda and Aishwarya’s performances were praised.

