Vijay Deverakonda Thanks Anushka Shetty For Sending Best Wishes To Team 'Liger'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming and first Pan-India film Liger. The movie marks the actor's debut collaboration with ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. As the movie is just a few days away from its release, Deverakonda is on a promotional spree with his co-star Ananya Panday. Ahead of the film's release, the actor received a warm wish from Bahubali star Anushka Shetty.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Shetty penned a sweet note for Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and the makers of Liger-- Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmee Kaur. The Bahubali star shared a poster of the upcoming sports drama featuring Deverakonda in a fierce avatar. In the caption, Shetty penned how she is looking forward to the movie and wished them her best. She wrote, "Jaggu dada charmeee.vijay..ananya Pandey .. wish u all and every single person team #LIGER all the very very best .. looking forward .. (sic)"

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram stories to react to Shetty's sweet message. The actor sent her love and further revealed that he received a call from the Arundhati star after the success of his romance drama Arjun Reddy. The actor further penned how he wishes to receive a call after Liger as well. He wrote, "Sweety. Thank you so much. Remember you calling me post Arjun Reddy, hope this film will make you do that again."

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is being called the rising Pan-India star ahead of the release of his film. However, the actor is not letting his fame get to his head and opened up about how he treats acting as a job. In an interview with PTI, Deverakonda said, "I know acting is not going to be forever, I treat it as a job. I love my job and I am mad about acting but I will do it till the time I am excited about it. Having friends and family and a life beyond work is important to me. I keep that very close to me."

More about Liger

Liger follows the story of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. The film also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Apart from the two stars, it will also feature Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy playing pivotal roles, while boxing legend Mike Tyson will make a cameo. The film is set to hit the theatres on 25 August 2022.

(Image: @thedeverakonda/Instagram/@cyberabadpolice/Twitter)