Vijay Deverakonda Unveils Fierce Look From 'Liger'; 'It's A Film That Took My Everything'

Ever since the makers of Liger announced the pan-India film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, fans have been craving more updates. The actor who has undergone a massive physical transformation for his role recently unleashed his looks from the film. Furthermore, the actor even confessed in the caption how his role in the forthcoming film is one of the most 'challenging ones' he has played on screen.

The poster showed him flaunting his chiseled body with washboard abs as he stepped into the shoes of a boxer. The anticipation pertaining to the film has been on another level, as fans have been drooling over the actor's captivating looks. In the poster, the star poses nude while holding a bouquet of roses, covering his crotch.

Vijay Deverakonda's new looks from Liger unveiled

Sharing his experience of working on the film, the Arjun Reddy star wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon."

Soon after the release of the jaw-dropping poster, his fan base started sharing their take on the steamy poster. Netizens around the nation are going gaga over the strapping hot masculine physique of the young man. One of the Twitter users who got attracted to the poster wrote, "My eyes are on fire!! What did I just witness??".

#VijayDeverakonda looking sexy to another level man." Another user also shared her fondness for the poster and wrote, "Mujhe to iska Kafi lambe Samay se Intezar tha Ab To ise Jarur dekhungi." A third user chimed in and wrote, "The poster of Liger is something that I’ll be able to keep staring at for the rest of the day!! It’s just so good! " Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "@TheDeverakonda is making won our hearts with his Good looks, Good looks, and Good looks."

My eyes are on fire!! What did I just witness?? #VijayDeverakonda looking sexy to another level man 🔥🔥🔥 #SexiestPosterEver @thedeverakonda — Sriyansh (@KumarShoshanna1) July 2, 2022

Mujhe to iska Kafi lambe Samay se Intezar tha Ab To ise Jarur dekhungi#SexiestPosterEver @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/olS7bqUfNG — priya shing (@priya958870) July 2, 2022

The poster of Liger is something that I’ll be able to keep staring at for the rest of the day!! It’s just so good! 🥵🥵🔥🔥 #VijayDeverakonda #SexiestPosterEver @thedeverakonda — ❤️🐥 (@Chinki_here) July 2, 2022

@TheDeverakonda is making won our hearts with his Good looks 🔥 Good looks 🔥 and Good looks 🔥 #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/utS8fx2b7Y — . (@finehaihum) July 2, 2022



The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of ace wrestler Mike Tyson. Apart from Liger, both director-actor duo will reunite for another action drama titled JGM, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheDeverakonda