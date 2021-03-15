Vijay Deverakonda Wishes Brother Anand On His B'day, Shares Music Video Of His Next

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda turned a year older today on March 15. The Arjun Reddy fame actor took to Twitter to share a cute message for his brother and also shared the lyrical video from Anand Deverakonda's upcoming movie. Vijay Deverakonda and his brother share a strong bond and his recent social media post spoke a lot about it. Check out Anand Deverakonda's birthday post below.

Vijay shares a message on Anand Deverakonda's birthday

Vijay and his brother Anand have been best friends since their childhood. In his post, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "I love you - My childhood cricket partner, my school junior, my cheer team, crisis handler, now colleague, forever brother" (sic). He also wrote, "Happy Birthday, so glad I've had you through everything"(sic). Along with the Twitter post, Vijay Deverakonda shared the lyrics of Silakaa, a lyrical song from Anand Deverakonda's upcoming movie Pushpaka Vimanam.

Anand Deverakonda's upcoming Telugu film is directed by Damodar and will be produced by Vijay Deverakonda’s King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions. Vijay Deverakonda's brother made his acting debut in 2019 with the film Dorasaani. He was also seen in the film Middle-Class Melodies which released on Amazon Prime Video.

Previously, Anand opened up on being compared to his brother Vijay a lot. While speaking to Pinkvilla, he said that he had to face comparisons and criticisms from several people. While some gave it constructively, which helped the actor learn but most of them came from negative places and social media. He has now faced it and is ready for comparisons as an actor but feels it is wrong.

Vijay Deverakonda's movies to look forward to

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda made a cameo appearance in the film Jathi Ratnalu. The film follows three happy-go-lucky men who land up in jail to attain glory in life. Next, Vijay will be seen in a romantic sports action film titled Liger. The film features Ananya Panday along with actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi and will hit theatres in September 2021.