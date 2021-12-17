Vijay Sethupathi Displays Beauty Of Indian Culture In Recent Photoshoot; See Pics

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is an active Instagram user. He recently took to his photo-sharing handle and treated his fans with a behind-the-scenes video from his latest photoshoot. In the video, he can be seen donning a unique attire. The 10-seconds video clip shows photographer Ram Chandran clicking Vijay in a never-seen-before look. Vijay's latest post has been well received by his fans, who have flooded the comments section with lovely emoticons.

Vijay Sethupathi drops a behind-the-scenes video from his latest photoshoot

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Vijay dropped the short video. He captioned it as, "Photoshoot… Coming Soon…" He also tagged the photographer in the post. As soon as the post was up on the internet, fans rushed to storm the comments section with positive messages. Several fans simply dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons, while a few others called the video, 'Majestic,' and 'Super anna.'

Vijay Sethupati has two amazing projects in his pipeline that will be released next year. He will be seen in a romance-comedy drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is penned and helmed by director Vignesh Shivan. The film is backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. It also stars Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as female leads. The actor is set to play Ranjankundi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran, aka RAMBO. The musical score has been taken care of by Anirudh Ravichander. The film began shooting in early 2020 but had to pause it soon. The film is expected to release by February 2022.

The actor has also committed for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film, Vikram. The action thriller will also star Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. The film also has Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography has been taken care of by Girish Gangadharan. The film, which is not a sequel to the 1986 film with the same title, is scheduled for release in theatres on March 31, 2022. Furthermore, the actor will also appear in Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir and in Raj and DK's upcoming web series, starring Shahid Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@actorvijaysethupathi