Vijay Sethupathi Reveals Why He Doesn't Watch His Own Films; 'I Am Actually Very Afraid'

Vijay Sethupathi, the Tamil superstar, recently made an interesting revelation about how he does not like watching his films and revealed that he only watches them during the dubbing session. The Tamil artist also talked about how he was making his Hindi debut and stated that every day on set was a learning as well as a surprising experience.

Why Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like watching his own movies?

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Vijay Sethupathi opened up about how he was nothing without art and added that he does not let his stardom or fame get to his head and focus on his work. Adding to it, he also revealed that he worked during the day and then goes off to sleep after his day's work. Furthermore, he also made a shocking revelation about how he didn't like watching movies and added that he does not even like watching his own films.

“I watch my movies during the dubbing session only," he said. Vijay Sethupathi further stated that it was difficult for him to watch his movies as he was afraid and would get overwhelmed with a feeling of fear whenever he thought about watching his own work because only he will spot his mistakes, which, according to him, was not a good thing.

The actor further talked about how whatever he was doing currently was important as compared to what he did in the past and added that it was only his work that will stay forever whether he lived or not. As the actor currently gearing up for his Hindi debut with Mumbaikar, he revealed that it was going really well and added that it felt like he was a kid going to a new school with a journey filled with new learnings and explorations.

Sethupathi also opened up about working with Taapsee Pannu in the film and stated that he had seen some of her films, including Badla, and added that she was a superb actor who carried herself really well. Praising her further, he stated that whatever role she picked, she performed with intensity and added how nice it was working with her. He concluded by saying that he loved the story angle and it was the reason why they started the shoot as soon as the lockdown was lifted.

