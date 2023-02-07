Vijay Sethupathi Says He Is Not Comfortable Being Labelled As A Pan-India Star

Vijay Sethupathi recently explained that he was not comfortable with the title of ‘pan-India’ star. Vijay set the record straight about the label and said that the title of being an actor suffices. Vijay’s co-star from Farzi, Raashi Khanna, also reacted to the label.

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Vijay Sethupathi said that he’s not comfortable with the label of ‘pan-Indian actor’, adding that being an actor is a label in and of itself. He added that there’s also pressure attached to the label.

"No sir, I am an actor. I am not comfortable with that pan-India statement. Sometimes that gives pressure also. I am just an actor and no need to put a label under this. So, that's enough.”

Vijay further added that he wants to do films even in Bengali and Marathi. The star is interested in doing a film in every language and added that he would do so if given the chance. “I want to do every language film. I want to do a Bengali film, a Gujarati film. So if I get the chance, I'll go and work there," said Vijay Sethupathi.

Raashi Khanna's reaction to 'pan-India' label

Raashi Khanna also reacted to the term. She expressed her dislike of it, asking why would actors in and of themselves be divided into further categories. Raashi Khanna added that there are already terms like Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood.

“I think it's more divisional, like why are you dividing us? We have already been divided into Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood. Now suddenly it's the north and the south. On top of that, there's another category pan India. Why are we categorizing things?"

Dulquer Salman criticised the term last year

Previously, actor Dulquer Salman also shared his views on the term. While speaking with PTI, he said that the term is irksome, because India is one country. He further added that he loves the exchange of talent ongoing in cinema, though the term only creates differentiation. “I don't think anyone says pan-America,” he said.