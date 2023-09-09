Vijay Sethupathi Shares Important Update About His Upcoming Film Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi recently appeared in the action entertainer Jawan. While he is an established face across regional film industries, the actor has made a big impact in North India with his recent projects such as Farzi (2023). Now, the actor is going to front his 50th film titled Maharaja. He recently revealed when to expect the latest update for the film.

3 things you need to know:

Vijay Sethupathi last appeared in Jawan.

Maharaja is the 50th film of his career.

He is also gearing up for a film alongside actress Katrina Kaif.

Vijay Sethupathi reveals when to expect latest Maharaj update

Taking to social media, Sethupathi took to social media and shared a new poster for Maharaja. He wrote, “Maharaja first look is releasing on September 10.” In the post, Vijay Sethupathi’s face can be seen alongside the tentative title for the film, which is VJS 50. See his post below.

(Vijay Sethupathi will appear in Maharaja for which a release date is yet to be announced | Image: X)

What do we know about Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja?

Maharaja is a film by Nithilan, who has both written and directed the film. Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, Maharaja features the likes of Vijay Sethupathi alongside the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. While Kashyap is known for his directorial projects such as Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and 2, Dev D and Mukkabaaz, he has also established himself as an actor in films such as Akira, Imaikkaa Nodigal, AK vs. AK and more.