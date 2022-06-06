‘Vikram': Amul Dedicates Creative Topical In Praise Of Kamal Haasan's Latest Blockbuster

Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his much-loved film Vikram, in which he took on the lead role alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Apart from being hailed by the audience and critics alike, the film has also been doing exceedingly well at the box office. Popular brand Amul has now dedicated a topical to the film's success and fans are loving it.

Amul topical on Vikram's success

Amul is known for its creative and out-of-the-box topicals and took to social media to share yet another one, which was based on Kamal Haasan's most recent release, Vikram. The topical saw a representation of the lead star from the film, with a gun in one hand and a slice of bread and butter in another.

The topical read, "Vikramul! Masska Entertainer". Several fans and followers of Kamal Haasan and the film took to the comments section of the post and expressed how much they loved the new Amul topical.

Vikram Box Office Collection

According to reports by Sacnilk, the film received a grand opening as it minted Rs 34 crore net across all languages on its very first day on the big screen.

On its third day in theatres, the film has joined the top three films at the worldwide box office currently and broke all records over the weekend. The film earned $21 million, putting it in third place after Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion with $167 million and $55 million respectively.

As per reports by industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the film became the third Tamil movie to cross Rs. 10 crore gross at the Karnataka box office after Valimai and Beast.

#Vikram has debuted at No.3 at the WW Box office for the June 3rd to 5th weekend Box office..



1. #TopGunMaverick - $167 Million



2. #JurassicWorldDominion - $55 Million



3. #Vikram - $21 Million



4. #DoctorStrange - $20.65 Million



5. #TheBadGuys - $12 Million — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

After #Valimai and #Beast, #Vikram becomes the 3rd Tamil movie to cross ₹ 10 Crs gross mark at the #Karnataka Box office in 2022.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has been receiving great reviews from audiences across the globe. The director took to his social media account and expressed how 'overwhelming' it was to be showered with so much love and praise.

He thanked fans and followers for their love and also extended his gratitude to Kamal Haasan and the team behind the film. He wrote, "I haven’t been this emotional ever. The acceptance u’ve shown #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming. I don’t know how I’m gonna repay you guys for all this love. Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all."

I haven’t been this emotional ever.The acceptance u’ve showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming.I don’t know how i’m gonna repay you guys for all this love.Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 5, 2022

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan