'Vikram': Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer's Release Date To Be Out On Mar 14; Read

Fans who have been for long awaiting an update regarding the Kamal Hassan and Vijay Sethupathi starter Vikram are in for a treat as the makers of the forthcoming film have finally revealed when the release date of the action thriller will be announced. Apart from Haasan and Sethupathi, the action thriller also stars Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan and Kalidas Jayaram in pivotal roles. The makers of Vikram on Thursday, March 3, took to Twitter to brace fans for its premeire announcement leaving them utterly rejoiced.

When the release date of Vikram will be announced?

In their official statement, the production house of the movie lauded Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's film as one of the most aniticpated films of the year 2022. "With three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last 9 months, Vikram has all the makings of an All Time Blockbuster," read the statement. While sharing the same online, they revealed that the makers will announce the release date of Vikram on March 14, 2022 at 7 am in the morning. "#VIKRAM theatrical release date to be announced on March 14th,2022 at 7AM," they tweeted.

The director of the movie Lokesh Kanagaraj also took to the micro-blogging platform to thank the entire cast and crew of the film. While doing so he added that after completing a 110-days shooting schedule, the crew has wrapped up the filming process. He wrote, "After 110 days of shoot it’s a WRAP. Thanx to the entire cast and crew for the EXTRAORDINARY effort!" Take a look at it below:

Previously, Kamal Haasan opted out from being the host of the first digital version of Bigg Boss Ultimate due to his commitments for Vikram. In his official statement, the star wrote, "The rescheduling of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lockdown and restrictions imposed, has unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt-out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate for the remaining episodes after 20th February."

However, while concluding the official statement, the Vikram star added that he will be back to join season 6 of Bigg Boss. "Till I meet you again in Season 6 of Bigg Boss, My best wishes to you all!!," he concluded.

