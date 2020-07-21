Vijay Sethupathi Marks 3 Years Of 'Vikram Vedha' With 'Oru Kadha Sollata Sir' Clip; Watch

2017-release Vikram Vedha was a huge success at the box office. The movie starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Earlier in the day, the latter took to his social media to share the popular clip marking three years of the movie. Here's what it is about.

Vijay Sethupathi shares the iconic Vikram Vedha dialogue clip

Vijay Sethupathi took to his Instagram account to post a clip of one of the most popular dialogues of Vikram Vedha. The clip begins with Madhavan sitting arms folded at a table and Sethupathi saying, "Oru Kadha Sollata Sir" keeping his handcuffed hands on the table. Adding a caption to the post, he thanked the film's cast and crew. Take a look:

Loosely translated, the Tamil line means "Shall I tell you a story, Sir?" The dialogue became immediately popular after the film released in 2017. In fact, the scene was also hailed as an iconic one from the movie.

Vikram Vedha is a crime thriller based on the story of a pragmatic policeman (Madhavan) who is on the hunt for a criminal called Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi). However, Vedha voluntarily surrenders and insists on narrating a story to Vikram which throws the latter's whole life upside down.

Vikram Vedha is based on the classic Indian legend of king Vikramaditya and Vetaal. The movie is been directed by Pushkar and Gayatri. It is bankrolled by S.Shasikanth under Y NOT Studios. Besides Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the movie also stars in Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in important roles.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has a host of movies lined up in his kitty which, according to reports, are at the various stages of production. The list includes Kadaisi Vivasayi, Master, Maamanithan, Laabam, Kae Pae Ranasingam, Yadhum Ore Yaavarum Kelir, Tughlaq Darbar and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Among these, Master seems to be the most anticipated movie of Sethupati.

Master is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Besides Vijay Sethupathi, the movie also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and others in important roles. According to reports, the movie will release in theatres only after the lockdown.

