South superstar Kichcha Sudeep's highly-anticipated film Vikrant Rona is all set to hit the silver screens on July 28, 2022. From unveiling the posters to releasing the trailer, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and recently, days after the successful trailer launch, the Makkhi actor dropped a BTS video featuring the making of the forthcoming fantasy-action flick.

Kichcha Sudeep shares a BTS clip of the making of 'Vikrant Rona'

On July 14, Kichcha Sudeep took to his Instagram handle and dropped a BTS video which had glimpses of the making of his much-awaited film, Vikrant Rona. The clip shows what challenges the team faced during the making of the ambitious project. Kichcha Sudeep is seen facing the lens, while director Anup Bhandari is seen behind the camera. The video sees the team shooting at different locations with Kichcha Sudeep to bring out the best end result.

Sharing the video, he wrote, 14 more days for #VikrantRona, Presenting our DOP, William David’s magical cinematography Journey! #VRonJuly28". Fans, who are excited to witness Sudeep on the big screens, reacted with heart and fire emoticons which is evident from the comment section.

Vikrant Rona Trailer

The trailer of Vikrant Rona was unveiled on June 23, 2022, which saw Kiccha Sudeep as a fearless Devil cop as he is on a mission to solve a mysterious case of missing people in a village. From the grand entry of Kichcha Sudeep to its wonderful visual effects, the trailer consists of many wow factors for the audience to love. The trailer starts with a voiceover describing a 'strange' village, as it says, "the people in the village were trying to hide a gruesome story. You can hide the story but you cannot hide the fear and that story started again when The Devil came back."

The trailer also sees Kichcha in an action-packed avatar as he fights with some goons in order to save the village and mainly to find out the mystery behind multiple dead bodies.

Apart from Kichcha Sudeep, the film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th.

Image: Instagram/@kichchasudeepa