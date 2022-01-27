'Vikrant Rona': Release Date Of Kiccha Sudeepa's Film Postponed Due To COVID-19

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, several filmmakers and studios decided to postpone the release of their tentpole movies. Starting from the month of December, makers of Jersey postponed the release date of the movie followed by the pan India period drama film RRR and then Radhe Shyam. Now the makers of the Kannada movie Vikrant Rona starring Kiccha Sudeepa have also postponed the movie due to the current COVID-19 scenarios in the country.

'Vikrant Rona' release date postponed

Makers of the movie Vikrant Rona took to social media and shared an official statement and announced that the movie has been postponed. The Kiccha Sudeepa starrer was scheduled to release on February 24, 2022, but has now been postponed indefinitely. Their statement read-

"Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on Feb 24th, the present COVID scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favourable for a grand release across the globe. We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero!

Vikrant Rona is a fantasy action-adventure and stars Kiccha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, and debutante Neetha Ashok in the lead roles. The movie also stars Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in an extended cameo appearance. The film was earlier scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19, 2021, in 10 languages with a 3D version but was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring big names like Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases that led to theatres being shut in several states. The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 7, 2022, and will now be released in either March or April. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer period drama film Radhe Shyam was also postponed and was set to release on January 14. Other movies like Acharya, Jersey, and more were also postponed owing to the pandemic as several states shut down cinema halls while other states are only functioning at 50% capacity.

(Image: Instagram/@kichchasudeepa)