'Virata Parvam' Release Postponed Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases In The Country

Just two weeks before its release, Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam gets postponed as announced by the makers. The movie was scheduled to release on April 30, 2021, but has been pushed to an unannounced date. The producers, SLV cinemas, took to their Twitter handle to share the news with fans who are excited about the upcoming movie.

They wrote that the movie would be postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country and the new date would be announced soon. They asked their audience to stay safe and "mask up" in order to avoid contracting the novel virus. Take a look at SLV Cinema's tweet on Virata Parvam's release here:

Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam's release postponed as Covid-19 cases rise

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's fans have taken to the microblogging site Twitter to give their opinions on the news. They have agreed with the production house's decision as the number of coronavirus cases in India has totalled up to more than 13 million with South Indian states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh recording more than 900,000 cases in total. One fan wrote "good decision", while another urged the rest of the fans to "stay safe and stay home".

Virata Parvam is not the only movie to be postponed due to the pandemic's rising cases. On April 8, 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's upcoming movie Love Story, which was scheduled to release on April 15, 2021, too was postponed due to the same reason. Rana Daggubatti's Haathi Mere Saathi, which was released as Kaadan and Aranya in South Indian cinemas, had been postponed from March 26, 2021, to April 2, 2021, but was not released on the date as well. The movie's release date is yet to be announced.

The plot of Virata Parvam

According to the period drama's trailer, Rana Daggubati will play the lead role as Comrade Ravanna and Dr Ravi Shankar. The actor pens powerful poems based on the discrimination against farmers by landlords in the poor villages. He gains an ardent fan in the form of Sai Pallavi's character, Vennela. Vennela travels from her small village to find the poet who manages to win her heart. She compares her love for him to that of Meerabai who leaves everything for Lord Krishna. The film continues to focus on the story, which takes places in the 1990s, highlighting Vennela's journey to find the poet.

