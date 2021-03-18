'Virata Parvam' Teaser Review: Sai Pallavi Steals The Show With Intense Characterisation

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming romantic action drama film Virata Parvam's teaser was dropped on March 18, 2021. The movie is a Venu Udugula directorial and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas banner. The movie is slated to receive a theatrical release on April 30. Read Virata Parvam teaser review ahead.

Virata Parvam teaser review

The teaser begins with Rana Daggubati's character Comrade Ravanna penning a strong poem. In the background, he is heard asking questions on how are the barriers of discrimination to be uprooted and how the farmers were looted as landlords grew to prosper. The next frame sees Sai Pallavi's character Vennela writing a love letter to Ravanna. In the letter, she writes about how she has become his fan and how much his poetries inspire her. She then confesses that she is leaving her house for him as Meerabai left hers for Lord Krishna.

Vennela rides the bus and walks several miles as well to reach Ravanna. She also thinks to herself that she is willing to die for him if need be. Further, she asks whether love has so much power to allow one to take such drastic steps. The next scene marks Rana Daggubati's entry. Dressed in a khaki uniform, he has a firm determination written on his face. He and his team are seeing freeing the farmers and shooting down goons as well.

But Vennela is captured by the cops even before she gets to reach Ravanna. She is imprisoned, tortured and assaulted also by the police officers. Meanwhile, Ravanna continues to fight for the rights of the innocent. The last scene, just before the teaser ends, shows Vennala's grit as she refuses to back down under any circumstances. She throws a stone at her oppressor and shouts cuss words at the top of her voice.

The teaser is absolutely thrilling to watch as it marks the first project between Daggubati and Pallavi. The teaser does not show any scene of them sharing screen space which makes one definitely want to watch the film. Ravanna fearlessly pumps bullets into the bodies of anyone who stands between his goal. His laser-sharp focus and hard-hitting words make him an ideal commander. Sai Pallavi's transformation from a girl who is innocent and in love to a fierce and sharp woman is commendable. Her characterization is something the audience must look out for. All in all, the Virata Parvam teaser says a lot without revealing much.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the teaser