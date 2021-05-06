'Vishal 31' Team Starts Shooting For The Film From Today With A Pooja Ceremony

Vishal K was supposed to be teaming up with debutant director Thu Pa Sarvanan, who’s known for his short film Edhu Thevaiyo Adhuvey Dharmam. As reported by Cinema Express, the film, tentatively titled Vishal 31 will be releasing in August. The team of Vishal 31 started shooting for the upcoming film today, as mentioned on Ramesh Bala’s social media account.

Ramesh Bala shares a picture of Vishal 31 cast

Ramesh Bala took Twitter to announce that Vishal 31 cast started shooting for their film today. The team sought blessings and began their new venture with a small pooja. In the post, Ramesh Bala also revealed that the film will be directed by Thu PA Saravanan. He further wrote, “All the best to the whole team fr & safe shooting+Tremendous Success. #NotACommonMan @VffVishal@thisisysr @balasubramaniem @johnsoncinepro @HariKr_official”(sic). Vishal 31 cast also includes Dimple Hayathi, who will be seen opposite Vishal K.

Earlier, Vishal K released a teaser of the film, which was gripping and excited his fans. He revealed that the film will be released under the banner of Vishal Film Factory. The teaser of the film features a black and white shot of a crowd of people and some portion of the crowd gather together to make a face of rage- and it is revealed that it’s a picture of Vishal with bloodshot eyes, depicting rage. The tagline of the video reads, ‘Not a Common Man’. The story of the upcoming film will revolve around a common man who stands up against the system and urges several people to support him. The music of the film will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the technical team includes art director SS Murthi, editor NB Srikanth and cinematographer Balasubramaniam.

Vishal K's movies to look forward to

Vishal K will be seen in Enemy, an upcoming Tamil language action thriller film, directed by Anand Shankar. He will also star in another action thriller film Thupparivaalan 2, which will mark his directorial debut in the film industry. The film is an official sequel of the 2017 film Thupparivaalan, starring Prasanna and Ashya.

IMAGE: RAMESH BALA'S TWITTER

