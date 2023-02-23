Vishal Narrowly Escapes Death On Mark Antony Set As Truck Loses Control

Vishal was shooting on the set of his upcoming film Mark Antony when he narrowly escaped death. A video from the time was posted by the actor which showed a truck going out of control in the middle of the filming of an action scene which involved Vishal and other extras on the set.

What happened on the set?

On the set of Mark Antony, Vishal was shooting for a scene with other stuntmen. A huge vehicle broke down on a door from behind and came cruising to the spot where Vishal lay on the ground. Seemingly, the truck lost control and did not stop where it was supposed to. In the clip shared on social media, those on the set were seen scampering, while Vishal was helped to his feet by a co-star.

The actor shared the video on social media and wrote, "Jus missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches, Thanks to the Almighty Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB (sic)."

Fans jumped to the comments section and expressed their disbelief over the incident. "That looks scary , so glad you are safe bro . Hope the rest of team is okay too (sic)," wrote one on social media. Another shared, "Thank God!! Hope everyone is safe & not injured. Most importantly, finding out why this happened & try to avoid it in future for the safety of everyone out there."

Safety on set

This incident on the set of Mark Antony has raised concern about safety on film locations and how well equipped the cast and crew is in case such unpredictable moments. Back in 2020, while filming on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 was underway, a ghastly accident involving a crane left 3 dead and 10 injured.