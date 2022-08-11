Vishal Severely Injured On ‘Mark Antony’ Sets While Shooting A Tough Fight Sequence

Actor Vishal who is known for giving his heart and soul to any project has severely injured himself while shooting for his next Mark Antony. Film critic Ramesh Bala informed on Twitter that the actor was filming a rigorous action sequence after which he sustained injuries on the shooting sets.

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time that the actor has hurt himself while shooting an action sequence. Earlier in July, Vishal who was filming the final schedule of his upcoming film Laththi got injured on the sets. Back then, he had hurt his hand and the shooting abruptly got canceled for a few days.

Actor Vishal severely injured on shooting sets

Now, this is his second project in a row where the actor has injured himself once again. The actor sustained injuries today morning while filming an action sequence. More details about the actor’s health are awaited while fans were wishing him with speedy recovery in the comment section.

#ActorVishal got severely injured early this morning while filming a rigorous fight sequence for the movie #MarkAntony



Let’s wait for more updates.



Wishing him a speedy recovery — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 11, 2022

Mark Antony also stars SJ Suryah in a prominent role. If media reports are to be believed then both Vishal and SJ Suryah will be seen in dual roles in the film. Others in the cast include Ritu Varma, Sunil Verma, and Nizhalgal Ravi. The film produced by Vinod Kumar of Mini Studio will have music scored by GV Prakash. Cinematography is by Abhinandan Ramanujam and edits will be handled by Vijay Velukutty.

Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, Mark Antony will have stunts choreographed by Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein, and Ravi Varma. Peter Hein was the one who even designed stunts for Vishal’s previous film Laththi.

The shooting of Mark Antony kickstarted in May. Meanwhile, a couple of weeks back, the makers of Laththi dropped the official teaser of the upcoming cop drama in which Vishal could be seen indulging in high-octane stunts and action. The upcoming film will mark the debut direction of Vinoth Kumar. Alongside Vishal, Sunaina has been roped in to play the leading lady. Actor Prabhu will also be seen playing a significant role.

IMAGE: Instagram/actorvishalofficial