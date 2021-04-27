Vishwak Sen Reveals His Childhood Crush In The Film Industry

Actor Vishwak Sen who made his debut with the movie Vellipokamey has gained quite the fandom in recent years. The actor was recently a part of an interview, where he revealed who his crush is and it is an actor who has worked in several films across regions. Read along and find out who it is that Vishwak Sen likes.

Vishwak Sen reveals his crush in the film industry

The actor gained massive popularity after his work in the movie Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi, after which his film Falaknuma Das didn’t do so well but gave him the name Mas Ka Das. The actor was then seen in the movie Hit, which was directed by Sailesh Konalu and bankrolled by actor Nani. Vishwak Sen who is a favourite of many recently revealed his favourite actor.

According to RNewsHub, Vishwak expressed that Ileana D’Cruz is his favourite actor since childhood. He shared that he can not describe how much he likes the polyglot actor; while revealing other fun facts about himself. The actor mentioned that he has been crazy about Ileana since she was a baby and that whenever he saw posters of her, he would bring them home without a thought.

Vishwak also shared that he did not miss out on any of the photoshoots that Ileana did. He also revealed that his liking towards Ileana hasn’t changed even after he joined the film industry and he still likes her. The actor said that he will always have a crush on Ileana.

Vishwak Sen on the work front

Vishwak Sen will be next seen in the movie Paagal, which stars Simran Chaudhary and Niveda Pethuraj in the lead roles opposite Sen. The movie is presented by Dil Raju and produced by Bekkem Venugopal under the banner of Lucky Media; while the movie will be helmed by Naresh Kuppili. It is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2021, and has music by Radhan, cinematography handled by S Manikandan with editing done by Garry BH. The actor was last seen in the movie Hit: The First Case as Vikram Rudraju.

Promo Image Source: Vishwaksen's Instagram