'VT13': Varun Tej Announces New Film On 90th Air Force Day; Pays Homage To 'heroes In Sky'

On the occasion of the 90th Air Force Day, actor Varun Tej announced his next film tentatively titled VT13 as a tribute to 'heroes in the sky.' The yet-to-be-titled film is reportedly based on true events and will showcase the indomitable spirits of the soldiers on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

Tej who has time and again expressed his fondness of owing an aviation pilot’s licence took to Twitter and shared the poster of the forthcoming drama while thanking the Indian Air Force for their selfless efforts. The actor who is believed to play an Air Force officer in the drama, has also gone through intense training for the same.

Varun Tej to play Air Force officer in next drama

The poster shared by Tej shows a fighter jet at an Air Force station as the pilot swiftly moves towards it. The Fidaa actor shared his excitement and wrote, "On the occasion of the 90th glorious Indian Air Force Day, I send my warmest wishes to our heroes in the sky. They have been relentless in their pursuit to keep our country safe.”

The film bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions and Rennaisance Pictures is a patriotic and edge-of-the-seat entertainer. The movie is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado, who will also be seen marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, it will be shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously. It is slated for a global release in 2023.

The project is slated to go on floors by end of this year and will have a global release in 2023. Varun was last seen in the drama F3 which was helmed by Anil Ravipudi and bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada who reprised their roles in the sequel, while Sonal Chauhan was roped in for a cameo.

Image: Instagram/varunkonidela7