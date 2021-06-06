Water Burial: Assam CM Lauds Makers For National Award On Environment Conservation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has congratulated regional film producer Sanjive Narain after his film received the National award, Rajat Kamal for his movie Water Burial, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Today on environment day , I would like to congratulate @Sanjive Narain , CMD of AM televisión for getting the National award # Swarn Kamal #‘ for the movie Water Burial , ‘Best film on Environment conservation in feature film category in india . pic.twitter.com/Bw1oLLO5pk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 5, 2021

Northeast Students’ Organisation (NESO) advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya also congratulated the filmmaker and said, "Heartiest congratulations to Sanjive Narain, CMD, AM Television for being conferred prestigious National Award #SwarnKamal for the movie 𝑊𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝐵𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑙. The feature film was adjudged the best film on Environmental Conservation in India" (sic).

All about Water Burial

As per a local news network, Water Burial is a feature-length film presented by Sanjive Narain, Chief Managing Director, Prag News, produced by AM Television, directed by independent filmmaker Shantanu Sen in Monpa dialect, and co-produced by Faruque Iftikar has won the National Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation. Inspired by the Assam novel 'Saba Kota Manuh' by Yeshe Dorjee Thongchai, the film has an intriguing storyline of a dark ritual of a local tribe. Bringing laurels to the Northeast, the film has garnered positive reviews for its uniqueness in portraying the rituals of the tribals of the Northeast and bringing the attention of the mainstream towards it. The Awards were announced at the 67th National Film Awards, which was delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Assam forms climate change department on World Environment Day

Meanwhile, the Assam government has formally opened a separate department of climate change to tackle various threats posed by the menace, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. Announcing the setting up of the new department on the occasion of World Environment Day, the chief minister said that this is a step towards making Assam a key global leader on climate change issues. The role of the department includes adaptation and mitigation of climate change, he said.

The department will also strive to attract international funding from multilateral and bilateral institutions. The department will boost preparedness to handle climate change and work on advanced warning systems. It will also work on new technologies and futuristic models for development, renewable energy, agriculture, water resources, and allied sectors, he added.

