'What Is Bengali Actress?': Swastika Mukherjee Asks Why Can't People Call Her Indian Actor

Although the Twitter dispute between Kichcha Sudeepa and Ajay Devgn has long ended, it has sparked rage about 'Hindi' imposition in all directions. Previously, prominent politicians issued statements to criticise Ajay Devgn, leaving many activists to protest against the Bollywood star for his remark on the 'Hindi' language. Now, amidst the ongoing language row, actor Swastika Mukherjee has questioned why is she referred to as a 'Bengali' actor and not as an 'Indian' actor.

'What is Bengali actress?' asks Swastika Mukherjee

On Wednesday, Mukherjee took to Twitter to pose her question, while doing so, she also asked why actors whose mother tongue is 'Hindi' aren't called 'Hindi' stars. She wrote, "What is ‘bengali actress’?! Does anyone write ‘hindi actress’ for those whose mother tongue is hindi ? Does every actor working in Bollywood hail from Mumbai? Or do we keep mentioning their home town in every damn headline? Indian actress bolne mein kya dikkat hain bhai? (sic)."

Take a look at her tweet here:

What sparked the debate?

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa got embroiled in a controversy for his 'National language' comment during the trailer launch of R: Deadliest Gangster Ever. His remark in Kannada about 'Hindi not being the national language' of India – in relation to the blockbuster success of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 in Hindi and other languages – prompted a response from Ajay Devgn via Twitter and the dispute spread like wildfire on the web.

During the press conference, Sudeepa said in Kannada, "They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.'' He added that Hindi was thus 'no longer the national language' and this did not go down well with Ajay Devgn who took to Twitter to directly address the same.

The actor wrote, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?'' He concluded the tweet by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jana Gana Mana.''

