When Is '777 Charlie' Releasing? Find Out All About The Rakshit Shetty Film

777 Charlie is an upcoming Kannada language movie starring Rakshit Shetty in the lead role, along with Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha and Danish Sait in prominent roles. The movie also stars a dog named Charlie, whose name the title borrows. The teaser for 777 Charlie has received over 5 million views since its release on June 6 on YouTube.

When is Rakshit Shetty's movie 777 Charlie releasing?

Helmed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie tells the tale of Dharma, a man whose life changes after he meets with a dog named Charlie. Charlie is a stray dog who makes her way into the lead character's life and is full of life and naughty tricks. Dharma is an introvert and he does not like dogs, but that soon changes after he meets Charlie.

While the official 777 Charlie's release date is not yet announced, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakshit Shetty said that 777 Charlie's release is aimed at the September-October window, depending on how the theatre situation fares in wake of the pandemic. But the team is positively hoping to release the film in September itself. There is no confirmation from the film's makers whether the movie will get an OTT release. So if you are wondering where to watch 777 Charlie, then you will have to wait for a word from the official team.

The movie was initially planned to film within 70 days, but it soon got extended to 150 days. The makers of the film aim at a pan-India release with a Hindi dubbed version of the original Kannada film. The movie will also be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be presenting the Malayalam version whereas Karthik Subbaraj will present the movie in Tamil Nadu under his banner Stonebench films.

About Rakshit Shetty's movies

Rakshit Shetty is an actor who is mainly known for his work in the Kannada film industry. The actor-director is known for the 2013 hit film Simple Agi Ondh Love Story. His entry into the feature films came with the 2010 film Nam Areal Ondh Dina which was followed by Thuglak. His debut directorial feature came in 2014 with the film Ulidavaru Kandanthe, an anthology film in Kannada. His 2016 film Kirik Party was a huge success. He was last seen in the film Avane Srimannarayana in 2019. After 777 Charlie, he will be seen in the film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.

(Image: A Still from 'Life of Charlie' teaser)

