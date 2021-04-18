When Nag Ashwin's 'Mahanati' Was Honoured With Several Accolades; Check Out

Quick links:
Source: Still from Mahanati
Mahanati is a 2018 biopic in Telugu cinema that received immense appreciation and love from the audience. Centred around the life of actor Savitri, the lead role was essayed by Keerthy Suresh, who won numerous awards and accolades for her spectacular performance in the film. The movie was helmed by Nag Ashwin. Mahanati won several accolades from Filmfare Awards to South Movies International Awards. Take a look.
Dulquer Salmaan made his debut with the film Mahanati. He essayed the role of Gemini Ganeshan. Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, and Bhanupriya appear in supporting roles, while Naga Chaitanya and Mohan Babu, play guest appearances in the film. It highlights the sudden growth of Savitri in the industry and how she gained prominence. It also depicts her marriage with Gemini Ganeshan and subsequent fall from grace, which is viewed from the perspective of a journalist and a photographer, played by Samantha and Deverakonda, respectively.
