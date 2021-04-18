When Nag Ashwin's 'Mahanati' Was Honoured With Several Accolades; Check Out

Mahanati is a 2018 biopic in Telugu cinema that received immense appreciation and love from the audience. Centred around the life of actor Savitri, the lead role was essayed by Keerthy Suresh, who won numerous awards and accolades for her spectacular performance in the film. The movie was helmed by Nag Ashwin. Mahanati won several accolades from Filmfare Awards to South Movies International Awards. Take a look.

Filmfare Awards (South)

Best Film

Best Actor (Telugu) - Nag Ashwin

Best Actress (Telugu) - Keerthy Suresh

Best Actor Critics (Telugu) - Dulquer Salmaan

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Equality in Cinema (Honorary Award)

National Film Awards

Best Feature Film in Telugu

Best Actress - Keerthy Suresh

Best Costume Design - Indrakshi Pattanaik, Gaurang Shah, Archana Rao

Norway Tamil Film Festival

Special Jury Award - Keerthy Suresh

Best Heroine - Keerthy Suresh

Santosham Film Awards

Best Supporting Actor - Rajendra Prasad

Best Young Performer (Child Actor) - Sai Tejaswini

South Indian International Movie Awards

Best Film (Telugu)

Best Actress (Telugu) - Keerthy Suresh

Best Supporting Actor (Telugu) - Rajendra Prasad

TSR -TV9 National Film Awards

Best Film - Vyjayanthi Movies

Best Child Artiste - Sai Tejaswini

Best Director - Nag Ashwin

Best Male Singer - Anurag Kulkarni for "Mahanati" song

Zee Cine Awards Telugu

Best Film - Vyjayanthi Movies

Best Director - Nag Ashwin

Best Actress - Keerthy Suresh

Best Supporting Actor - Rajendra Prasad

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Anurag Kulkarni for "Mahanati" song

Best Child Artist - Baby Sai Tejaswini

Best Makeup - Moovendran

Best Costume Designer - Gourang Shah

Best Stylist - Indrakshi Pattanaik

Best Crew - Mahanati Team - Swapna Dutt & Priyanka Dutt

About Mahanati

Dulquer Salmaan made his debut with the film Mahanati. He essayed the role of Gemini Ganeshan. Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, and Bhanupriya appear in supporting roles, while Naga Chaitanya and Mohan Babu, play guest appearances in the film. It highlights the sudden growth of Savitri in the industry and how she gained prominence. It also depicts her marriage with Gemini Ganeshan and subsequent fall from grace, which is viewed from the perspective of a journalist and a photographer, played by Samantha and Deverakonda, respectively.