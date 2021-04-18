Last Updated:

When Nag Ashwin's 'Mahanati' Was Honoured With Several Accolades; Check Out

Mahanati was a 2018 Telugu biographical film based on the life of actor Savitri. The movie won several esteemed awards and gained major recognition. Take a look

Mahanati is a 2018 biopic in Telugu cinema that received immense appreciation and love from the audience. Centred around the life of actor Savitri, the lead role was essayed by Keerthy Suresh, who won numerous awards and accolades for her spectacular performance in the film. The movie was helmed by Nag Ashwin. Mahanati won several accolades from Filmfare Awards to South Movies International Awards. Take a look. 

Filmfare Awards (South)

  • Best Film
  • Best Actor (Telugu) - Nag Ashwin 
  • Best Actress (Telugu) - Keerthy Suresh
  • Best Actor Critics (Telugu) - Dulquer Salmaan

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 

  • Equality in Cinema (Honorary Award) 

National Film Awards 

  • Best Feature Film in Telugu
  • Best Actress - Keerthy Suresh
  • Best Costume Design - Indrakshi Pattanaik, Gaurang Shah, Archana Rao

Norway Tamil Film Festival

  • Special Jury Award - Keerthy Suresh
  • Best Heroine - Keerthy Suresh

Santosham Film Awards 

  • Best Supporting Actor - Rajendra Prasad
  • Best Young Performer (Child Actor) - Sai Tejaswini

South Indian International Movie Awards 

  • Best Film (Telugu)
  • Best Actress (Telugu) - Keerthy Suresh
  • Best Supporting Actor (Telugu) - Rajendra Prasad

TSR -TV9 National Film Awards

  • Best Film - Vyjayanthi Movies
  • Best Child Artiste - Sai Tejaswini
  • Best Director  - Nag Ashwin
  • Best Male Singer -  Anurag Kulkarni for "Mahanati" song

Zee Cine Awards Telugu

  • Best Film - Vyjayanthi Movies
  • Best Director - Nag Ashwin
  • Best Actress - Keerthy Suresh
  • Best Supporting Actor - Rajendra Prasad
  • Best Playback Singer (Male) - Anurag Kulkarni for "Mahanati" song
  • Best Child Artist - Baby Sai Tejaswini
  • Best Makeup - Moovendran
  • Best Costume Designer - Gourang Shah
  • Best Stylist - Indrakshi Pattanaik
  • Best Crew - Mahanati Team - Swapna Dutt & Priyanka Dutt

About Mahanati 

Dulquer Salmaan made his debut with the film Mahanati. He essayed the role of Gemini Ganeshan. Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, and Bhanupriya appear in supporting roles, while Naga Chaitanya and Mohan Babu, play guest appearances in the film. It highlights the sudden growth of Savitri in the industry and how she gained prominence. It also depicts her marriage with Gemini Ganeshan and subsequent fall from grace, which is viewed from the perspective of a journalist and a photographer, played by Samantha and Deverakonda, respectively.

 

