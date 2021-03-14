When Rana Daggubati Gave A Glimpse Of His Bachelor Pad To Fans | Watch Video

Back in 2017, Rana Daggubati featured in a video where he gave his fans a tour of his lavish home in Hyderabad. The actor’s home has customised décor as per his choices and preferences, and in the video, he took fans through the corners that he spends most of his time in. Take a detailed tour of his house as you scroll down.

When Rana Daggubati gave fans a peep into his bachelor pad

A few years back, Rana Daggubati took fans through the most favourite corners of his lake-view abode in Hyderabad. The actor’s bachelor pad before his recent marriage to Miheeka Bajaj was surrounded by greenery and glass walls, that brought in just enough sunlight. He started the house tour from his entertainment area, which featured his solitude corner where he sits and reads, the corner had multiple seating, with a library on the wall. He mentioned that he spends most of his alone time in the library area.

Post that, the actor showed his home theatre where he said he watched most of his films and that it is his favourite place to watch a film, from around the world. The home theatre area had multiple sofas lined up, enough for a small screening. He also shared that it is the area where most of his film and work discussions take place.

Followed by this, the actor showcased his bar area where he revealed most of his social gatherings take place. He added that everyone who travels in their family gets a souvenir for the bar area. He also revealed his hobby of getting alcohol bottles cut and using them as glasses or to keep stuff in them that belongs to the bar, like stirrers and more. Rana also introduced fans to quirky style of chairs around the bar area, which look flat but take the person’s shape when they sit on them.

After this, the actor went to his office, the walls of which were covered with movie posters and memorabilia. He also took everyone through the book collection that he has in the office, which included mythological books, books related to films and more. At the end of the video, the actor also gave a glimpse of the view that he has from his house.