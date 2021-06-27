When Sai Tamhankar Lifted Her 'pact-buddy' Sonalee Kulkarni In Air And Left Fans In Splits

Sai Tamhankar is ruling Marathi screens for almost a decade now. The actor who made her Marathi film debut through Sanai Chaughade in 2008, also appeared in the Bollywood blockbuster film Ghajini in the same year. On the other hand, Sonalee Kulkarni has also emerged as a successful Marathi actor with her memorable performances in movies like Natarang, Mitwa, and many more. Both the actors have collaborated in various shows and movies including Hai Kai Nai Kai, Zapatlela 2, Classmates, Dhurala, and many more. In one of Sai's Instagram videos from the past, she was seen lifting her 'pact buddy' Sonalee Kulkarni, which left everyone in splits.

Sai Tamhankar had shared a video of her having fun time with Sonalee Kulkarni back in July 2019 on Instagram. Sai donned a baggy top and shorts whereas Sonalee was wearing a long Kurti and pajamas in the video. Sai Tamhankar was seen holding Sonalee from the back. She looks at the camera and says "ready". The Raada Rox actor then lifts her in the air and Sonalee gets scared and screams despite being ready. She laughs as Sai puts her back on the floor. Sai wrote in the caption, "Having some fun with my pact buddy @sonalee18588 🐙. #bts #pactbuddy #sonabai #chiutai #forthepact #friendshipgoals".

Sai Tamhankar's little stunt with Sonalee Kulkarni sure left her followers in splits. Sonalee herself commented on the post, "Chiboooooooooo #chibochiutai #forthepact miss you so much" along with hugging and flying kiss emoticons. Sai Tamhankar's Instagram followers wrote, "hahahahah" and many dropped laughing emoticons in the comments.

Sai Tamhankar and Sonalee Kulkarni have been good friends for a really long time now and are often spotted together. On Sonalee's birthday on May 18, Sai shared a screenshot of their goofy video call along with an endearing birthday note. In the photo, Sai was seen giving a weird expression while pouting her lips and Sonalee was seen giving a funny grin. Sai wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Cheeu!!! Stay crazy. It’s a special year and I wish all things special for you, today and always. Rock on. Love you. @sonalee18588 #saitamhankar #sonaleekulkarni #friendsforever #tpactfriends #tpact". Sonalee took to comments and wrote, "Thank you my most special chibo. I love you," with several red heart emoticons.

IMAGE: SAI TAMHANKAR & SONALEE KULKARNI'S INSTAGRAM

